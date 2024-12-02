Nasdaq launches Nasdaq Financial Framework

Nasdaq has also integrated the framework across all of its business units and will immediately make the Financial Framework available to its more than 100 market operator clients globally, including traditional exchanges, inter-broker dealers and alternative trading venues, clearing houses and central securities depositories (CSDs).

The framework consists of a single operational core that ties together the deep portfolio of Nasdaqs proven business functionality across the trade lifecycle, in an open framework whereby exchanges, clearinghouses and CSDs can integrate Nasdaqs business applications with each other, as well as with other external solutions. In addition to being able to integrate a broad range of business functions, the Nasdaq Financial Frameworks unique, purpose-built design enables market operators to easily leverage technology developments (including blockchain) and bring new functionality to market more quickly.

