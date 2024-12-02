Nasdaq exchange approves Bitcoin-based ETN

This will open up investment in the digital currency to those who do not want to directly purchase and hold Bitcoins.

The Bitcoin Tracker One, launched by Stockholm-based XBT Provider AB, which is owned by the KnC Group and is expected to launch on May 18.

XBT Provider AB had been approved as a certificate issuer and it was the first Bitcoin-based item to be listed on the Swedish exchange.

The Bitcoin ETN is traded in the same way as all other listed instruments on the Nasdaq exchange.

In order to invest, users must have an account obtained through their bank, advisor or online broker.