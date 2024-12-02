Nasdaq backs Stratumn to work on blockchain and data security ecosystem

Stratumn is a provider of network solutions securing processes between enterprises and their stakeholders through blockchain technology and advanced cryptography. Together with Nasdaq, the companies have also entered into a co-research and development partnership, which aims at leveraging Proof of Process Technology to enhance the software solutions and products for the capital markets, particularly in Nasdaqs Market Technology business and its own enterprise technology unit.

The funding will accelerate Stratumns development and expansion into the US and allows the company to speed up its development, notably by focusing on research, product design, and business development, as well as by continuing to attract talented individuals to join its 15 - person strong international team - the company aims to double its size by the end of 2018.

Currently, the company’s technology streamlines regulatory and compliance procedures, and Stratumn has already developed more than 10 projects with large companies such as CNP Assurances, Allianz France, Nasdaq, Thales, Bureau Veritas or Bouygues Immobilier, and is currently Frances leading company using the blockchain technology in terms of staff and projects development.