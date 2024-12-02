Nasdaq and Swiss Stock Exchange ink blockchain trading deal

Notably, the group has also been experimenting with blockchain through its SIX Securities business line. The agreement was signed in July 2017 and while it is not yet clear when the OTC solution will be developed, or whether there is a timeline for deployment, the news is the latest indication of Nasdaqs aggressive push toward commercializing its work with blockchain, according to CoinDesk.

Among other projects, the stock exchange unveiled a partnership with financial company Citi in May 2017 focused on blockchain payments. That was soon after revealing that it was providing the tech for a digital media contracts exchange in March 2017. Moreover, Nasdaq has also expressed its desire to invest in more startups that work with blockchain.