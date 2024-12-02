



As a newly created company, Nakamoto, in collaboration with BTC Inc., focuses on creating a global network of Bitcoin treasury companies. By entering the merger deal with KindlyMD, the firm seeks to advance its objective for an ecosystem of Bitcoin-native companies, including media, advisory, and financial services, that support and accelerate Bitcoin adoption and utility.











The company resulting from this deal is set to both accumulate Bitcoin and scale the Bitcoin-owned on a per-share basis, or Bitcoin Yield, via several equity and debt offerings. Additionally, the merger focuses on delivering the public market exposure to Bitcoin within a compliant and transparent framework.





Further details on the merger

Following the close of the transaction, KindlyMD clinics are set to continue to operate with the same care teams and commitments. Also, the company will retain its management team accountable for its healthcare processes. Its shares will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol KDLY, while the combined organisation is projected to be renamed and trade under a new ticker symbol. Commenting on the agreement, representatives from KindlyMD underlined that the merger supports their company’s development strategy, enabling it to scale its mission.

Furthermore, both parties have collectively approved the transaction. However, at the time of writing, it still requires the approval of the shareholders of KindlyMD and is subject to customary closing conditions. The deal includes USD 510 million in gross proceeds from a private placement in public equity (PIPE Financing) priced at USD 1.12 per share and containing common stock and pre-funded warrants in KindlyMD and USD 200 million in gross proceeds from the sale of senior secured convertible notes. Both the PIPE and Debt Financings are set to finalise simultaneously with the merger.

According to the official press release, more information about the merger, the PIPE Financing, and the Debt Financing is set to be available in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).