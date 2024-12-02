N26 launches stocks and ETFs trading in Ireland

This new feature allows customers to manage their investment portfolios alongside traditional banking services, savings accounts, joint accounts, and cryptocurrency holdings. The objective of N26 Stocks and ETFs is to democratize access to equity markets, particularly targeting novice investors. The platform provides tools aimed at assisting users in taking their initial steps into investing.

Initially launching for Irish account holders in the coming weeks, the trading product permits customers to buy and sell shares of over 500 popular European and US stocks, as well as invest in global ETFs. The selection of tradable assets is anticipated to expand to more than a thousand stocks and ETFs in the coming months.

Earlier, N26 introduced N26 Crypto, a cryptocurrency trading service in France, allowing customers to invest in over 200 cryptocurrencies directly through the app. This move underscores N26's commitment to offering accessible cryptocurrency investment opportunities to its clientele.





The pricing for N26 Stocks and ETFs is set at 0.90 EUR per trade for Irish customers, providing competitive rates without commission or custody fees. Subscribers of N26 You and N26 Metal membership tiers will benefit from free trades as part of their subscription benefits, with N26 You customers receiving 5 free transactions per month and N26 Metal customers receiving 15 free transactions per month.





What do they offer

In addition to transactional benefits, N26 offers free Investment Plans designed to automate recurring investments, promoting disciplined financial habits. N26 Stocks and ETFs will progressively become available to eligible customers in Ireland soon.

Representatives of N26 highlighted the significance of the new feature in expanding the company's product lineup, following recent launches such as N26 Instant Savings and Joint Accounts. The aim is to offer Irish customers an attractive suite of investment and saving products.

This expansion reflects N26's strategy to broaden its financial service offerings, catering to diverse investment preferences and financial needs of its customer base.