



Following this announcement, customers in Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, and Slovenia are set to be able to manage their investment portfolio directly within the N26 app. The news comes shortly after N26 unveiled its Stocks and ETFs trading product in Ireland, with the online bank focusing on improving its financial service offerings within its app.











Stocks and ETFs trading

By utilising the Stocks and ETFs trading product, N26’s customers can invest in fractional shares of European and US assets on global equity markets starting with EUR 1. In addition, the new product works towards solidifying N26’s offering, with N26 Metal customers receiving 15 free trades per month and N26 You customers benefiting from 5 free trades per month. On the other hand, all other trades are set to be priced at EUR 0.90 per trade.

Furthermore, combined with N26 Accounts, the N26 Stocks and ETFs product intends to provide customers with the ability to advance their financial well-being through tools that are directly integrated within the N26 app. Also, the newly launched trading product plans to enable customers who have not yet entered the equity markets with accessible solutions that can support them in starting their investing journey. As per the information detailed in the press release, N26’s trading product is set to be progressively introduced to eligible account holders in the upcoming period, allowing them to buy and sell shares of over 500 European and US stocks, as well as invest in global ETFs. Additionally, the online bank plans to expand the range of assets available to trade, aiming to reach over 1,000 stocks and ETFs in the following months.

When commenting on the news, representatives from N26 underlined that this feature enables the online bank to extend its product portfolio and build onto the launches of N26 Instant Savings and Joint Accounts to provide customers with optimised investment and saving products to accompany their N26 bank account.