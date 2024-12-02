N26 launches N26 Crypto





Following this announcement, N26 customers and clients that are based in the region of France will be enabled to invest in crypto assets directly in their N26 application by leveraging the N26 Crypto service. In addition, the launch will enable the company to offer users the ability to trade over 200 cryptocurrencies in a secure and efficient manner.

N26 Crypto is expected to be a part of N26’s strategy to optimise the manner in which customers manage more aspects of their finances, as well as meet their needs, preferences, and demands in an ever-evolving market.

More information on the product launch

Clients in France who are eligible for the product and have a French or a German IBAN will be enabled to leverage N26 Crypto in order to instantly buy or sell cryptocurrencies in their application, across all membership subscription tiers. The tools are also expected to be open to all users, even those that have a free account, with the same transparency, simplicity, and security, with no additional costs.

At the same time, clients will be allowed to get a clear overview of their cryptocurrency portfolio in the application’s dedicated section. This part will exhibit the full range of coins that are available to buy or sell, while the company will focus on remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry. Besides having the possibility to be on track with their purchase history and portfolio development, clients will also be enabled to benefit from an easy-to-understand transaction order. The fees of the process are to be reviewed and confirmed before each transaction is made. N26 is expected to provide access to a range of informative content which is set to optimise the way users learn more about the asset class.

Users who have completed the identity verification process will have the possibility to access N26 Crypto for a new Trading section, which is located within the application’s new Finances tab. After completing an eligibility process, customers will be allowed to make their first transactions and create their crypto portfolio. By using the new product, clients will also benefit from having the right information and necessary warnings in order to evaluate the risks and challenges that might appear with any investment.

N26 Crypto was developed and launched in partnership with Bitpanda GmbH, which is set to manage the execution of trades and custody of coins. According to the official press release, N26 also plans to launch more solutions across the investment space in the future.



