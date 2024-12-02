Mytime is a blockchain platform that turns Internet time into cryptocurrency

The platform can be used, for example, to reward online gamers for the minutes they spend playing the game. A taxi company can also apply this system, rewarding passengers for time spent on the road.

The rewards come in the form of tokens named mytimecoin (MYTC) which can be used to purchase services on the platform or be converted into fiat money.

mytime was launched by a Cyprus-based company with Russian roots. The platform is open to “any business interested in attracting users and developing loyalty programs.” Prior to launch, several dozens of companies participated in testing the platform, according to mytime, which however declined to name them.

The story was first published on East-West Digital News (http://www.ewdn.com/) the international online resource on Russian digital industries.