Myceliums Bitcoin wallet removed from Google Play store

The Content Policy states that developers are exempt from using Google Plays in-app billing service as a method of payment where the payment is for digital contents or goods that may be consumed outside of the app itself.

This potential cause of the apps removal is outlined in Section 3.5, which notes that if a product is free, one will not be charged a transaction fee. One may not start charging a user for a product that was initially free unless the charge correlates with an alternative version of the product. The Payment processor must process all fees a developer receives for any version of a product distributed via the store.