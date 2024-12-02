Multi-asset wallet MATH gets USD 12 mln from Binance Labs

The investment will assist MATH to speed up product updates for its wallet, grow its ecosystem of decentralised apps (dapps), and connect more widely in the global market. NGC Ventures, Capital6 Eagle, and Amber Group have also taken part in the funding round.

So far, MathWallet secured a USD 7.8 million series A+ funding round led by Alameda Research and Multicoin Capital. Binance Labs said MathWallet is one of the first crypto wallets to support Binance Smart Chain, the company's alternative to Ethereum, according to CoinDesk.