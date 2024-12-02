MUFG and Chain working on blockchain proof-of-concept

The partnership will initially see the two companies working on a blockchain proof-of-concept focused on the exchange of promissory notes.

A promissory note is an agreement under which one party promises to pay another at a certain date and time (or on demand) at a specified price. Chain and MUFG will work on a platform for the digitized exchange of promissory notes

MUFG, one of a number of global banks working as part of the R3CEV-led blockchain consortium, has been conducting internal tests of the technology for some time.