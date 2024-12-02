MTCM and Tokeny unveil dual securities framework

The initiative is being delivered through an integration with Tokeny, a blockchain infrastructure provider and subsidiary of Apex Group.

The framework enables the simultaneous issuance of an ISIN-listed note, which settles via an international central securities depository, and a permissioned security token, based on the ERC-3643 standard, created on-chain. Both instruments originate from the same legal compartment, ensuring regulatory compliance and operational consistency across formats.

Unified issuance and settlement options

According to representatives from MTCM, the dual-issuance model is designed to link conventional and digital markets without compromising regulatory standards or investor protections. Market participants can choose between traditional or blockchain-based settlement processes while accessing a single, fungible security across both rails.

Under the white-label agreement, Tokeny’s T-REX tokenization engine has been embedded within MTCM’s issuance infrastructure. MTCM acts as the structurer, administrator, and calculation agent, while Tokeny facilitates digital onboarding, identity verification, and cap table management. The system supports the full lifecycle of the security, from investor KYC and subscription through to secondary trading, via MTCM’s white-labelled investor portal.

Representatives from Tokeny noted that traditional investors may find the digital format more appealing over time, given its faster settlement and reduced friction. They added that such models could help familiarise institutional investors with blockchain-based assets, potentially accelerating adoption.

The combined offering is aimed at expanding distribution opportunities, allowing arrangers to reach both conventional and crypto-native investors. For professional and institutional investors, the option to self-custody tokenised securities can significantly reduce reliance on intermediaries and cut associated costs.