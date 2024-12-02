Mt Pelerin launches crypto investment with zero fees

With its mobile app Bridge Wallet, Mt Pelerin brings a solution that is letting its users buy and sell cryptocurrencies straight from their bank account at the actual market rates, with no other costs. Bridge Wallet allows to enjoy the market prices that you would get on a centralised trading platform, while preserving full control and ownership of your crypto.

With single or recurring bank transfers, users get crypto directly deposited on their wallets, with no other operation required. They can be converted back in 28 currencies and withdrawn on a bank account around the world. Instant card purchases and withdrawals will follow soon. Bridge Wallet also integrates multiple decentralised exchange tools like Uniswap, giving access to thousands of crypto assets from one’s phone.

Free crypto-fiat transactions are available for all users up to USD 500 per year, with a degressive margin of 1.3% above. That limit can be raised up to USD 50,000 per year for holders of MPS tokens, the tokenized shares of Mt Pelerin available in P2P exchange on Bridge Wallet. With an MPS token, users own a share of the company with full voting and dividend rights, which are exercised in Bridge Wallet.