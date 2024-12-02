Mozilla adds Bitcoin donations button, data shows negative impact

Mozilla added a Bitcoin payment button to its primary donations form after receiving numerous requests from donors. With this move, Mozilla has joined a growing number of merchants and organizations that accept Bitcoin, including the Electronic Frontier Foundation, Khan Academy, Greenpeace, United Way, and the Wikimedia Foundation.

Mozilla released data collected from a statistical study on the impact of adding a Bitcoin button on the main campaign donation page. Somehow, the data revealed that Bitcoin had a negative impact.

Given the high volume of page views to that form during this period, the campaign moderator was concerned that adding any unnecessary text would distract donors and depress non-Bitcoin conversions, the source of more than 99% of all the campaign revenue. So it was decided that a “Donate with Bitcoin” text was to be added and tested whether it depressed conversion or not.

According to Mozilla, the test shows that the revenue per visitor drops by about USD 0.07. Mozilla refers to a loss of seven cents per day, which in scale, can represent a lot. The company points out that the donation form will get roughly two million more visitors before the campaign comes to an end on December 31st. By adding the “Donate with Bitcoin,” the company would see the income reduced by about USD 140,000.

Mozilla did not come to a decision on whether to maintain the “Donate with Bitcoin” button or not, however, the data it revealed may affect the company’s decision and lead to the halt of Bitcoin donations.