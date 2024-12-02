Mothership rolls-out blockchain exchange for Estonias e-residency

In May 2017, Estonia unveiled an e-residency programme to let people apply to join its new digital nation and register a global EU company that can be managed online from anywhere in the world. Mothership will act as a new wallet that is connected to each user’s e-resident digital identity, the solution aiming at protecting funds with digital signatures.

The company provides legal framework and a token market for start-ups in the blockchain space and a gateway between banks and cryptocurrencies. As well as being an exchange, Mothership will be a serverless platform for apps. Moreover, the company says users will be able to build trading bots, payment gateways or any other apps using any programming language, according to Banking Technology.