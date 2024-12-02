Most Europeans want their governments to regulate cryptocurrency





It also found that the majority of respondents in each country would rather their own government determine financial regulations, compared to roughly a quarter overall who favoured the EU to make these decisions.

There was significant disagreement, however, over how much influence the ECB should have in member states’ economies. A significant proportion of citizens in Greece (61%), Germany (34%) and Latvia (31%) believed the EU and ECB intervened too much in their country’s economy. Respondents in Lithuania (41%), Spain (39%), Portugal (36%) and Estonia (36%) said the ECB intervened ‘the right amount’.

On the question of who should be in charge of financial regulation, a majority of respondents felt it should be their national government’s responsibility, as opposed to the EU’s.

The idea of creating a national e-currency specifically in order to assert monetary independence from the EU drew a mixed reaction although a plurality of respondents was in favour to some degree. Those in Italy (41%), Greece (40%), Estonia (39%) and Spain (37%) registered the highest support for the initiative, while the Netherlands was the only country where there were more opposed than in favour (37%).

As with financial regulation, when it comes to regulating cryptocurrencies, a majority or plurality of citizens in Greece (51%), Italy (47%), Estonia (46%), the Netherlands (41%), Germany (40%), Latvia (39%) and France (37%) said they would prefer if their own government regulating cryptocurrencies.