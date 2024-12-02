Most businesses are unsure and unfamiliar about blockchain

In a recent global FinTech survey of financial institutions, accounting and management consulting company PwC determined that a factor driving uncertainty about blockchain technology may be a lack of familiarity with it. 83% of the survey respondents said that they are at best “moderately” familiar with blockchain tech.

The study surveyed 544 respondents, mostly Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Heads of Innovation, Chief Information Officers (CIOs) and top-tier managers involved in digital and technological transformation.