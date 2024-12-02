Morgan Stanley fills for Bitcoin exposure for 12 mutual funds

These mutual funds may invest in Bitcoin futures as well as obtain indirect exposure to the cryptocurrency through investments in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the filing details. The company explained that Bitcoin Exposure has been added under its ‘Other Securities and Investment Strategies’ section.

Certain funds may have exposure to Bitcoin indirectly through cash settled futures or indirectly through investments in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (‘GBTC’), a privately offered investment vehicle that invests in bitcoin.

Each portfolio can get exposure to Bitcoin and other assets by investing up to 25% of its total assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary of the fund organised as a company under the laws of the Cayman Islands. In addition, each subsidiary may invest in GBTC, cash-settled Bitcoin futures and other investments.