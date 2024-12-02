More than a third of consumers between 18-54 own cryptocurrency





Further, 67% of those who own crypto are willing to consider using it for purchases if it were linked to a mobile wallet, with an additional 19% saying they would consider using crypto linked to a mobile wallet if it were easy.

According to the same survey, only 14% of respondents reported not having used a mobile payment app in 2021. PayPal was the most popular payment app with 72% of respondents saying they’d used it in 2021, compared to Cash App (32%), Venmo (26%), Google Pay (21%), Zelle (20%), and Apple Pay (19%).

Moreover, the study shows that 41% of respondents who earn more than USD 100,000 a year own cryptocurrency, compared to 24% of those who earn less.

While about the same percentage of respondents making more or less than USD 100,00 annually prefer PayPal overall (72% and 75% respectively), 24% of respondents making less than USD 100,000 use Venmo compared to 35% of those making more. By comparison, 33 percent of those making less than USD 100,000 use Cash App, compared to 28% of those making more.

