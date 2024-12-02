Moonstake, Sylo to offer staking functions in the Sylo Smart Wallet

Through this collaboration, Moonstake will connect Sylo with their API/SDK solution, thereby offering staking functionalities in the Sylo Smart Wallet and allowing Sylo users to earn passive income from their idle crypto assets. Additionally, Moonstake and Sylo will also collaborate to spread awareness about blockchain and decentralised technologies through joint marketing initiatives.

This partnership will add over 400,000 users to Sylo’s userbase across more than 80 countries. The users will gain access to staking functionalities offered by Moonstake from within their app, the Sylo Smart Wallet.

Founded in 2010, Sylo has created an ecosystem consisting of digital consumer wallet software, applications, infrastructure, and developer tools for a decentralised offering. Sylo Smart Wallet is a decentralised e-wallet that enables users to purchase, store, track, send, and receive crypto assets, pay with cryptocurrency in the real world, and provides communication possibilities with friends and family by chat or audio/video call.