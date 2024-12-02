Moonstake partners with IOST blockchain

Through this partnership, Moonstake will collaborate with the IOST development team to enable staking functionality for IOST coin on its wallets.

Moonstake has developed user-friendly wallets for both Web Wallet and Mobile Wallet (iOS/Android) that are compatible with over 2000 cryptocurrencies. The Moonstake's staking community can earn staking rewards from all the high-demand PoS coins on the market including Cosmos, IRIS, Ontology, Harmony, Tezos, Cardano, Qtum, Polkadot, Quras, Centrality, Orbs, and soon, IOST.

Meanwhile, IOST is an enterprise-level blockchain network developed for online service providers. It utilises a breakthrough consensus algorithm called ‘Proof of Believability’ (PoB) that allows high transaction throughput speeds while all the nodes stay compliant.