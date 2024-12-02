



This feature allows consumers to schedule regular cryptocurrency purchases, making it easier to grow their portfolios without constant market monitoring or manual management.











The crypto market can be volatile and overwhelming, with frequent price fluctuations and an abundance of market data. To address this, MoonPay's recurring buys feature offers a solution by automating crypto purchases. Users can select a fixed amount to purchase at regular intervals, helping them implement a dollar-cost averaging (DCA) strategy. This strategy reduces the impact of market fluctuations, ensuring long-term portfolio growth while mitigating market risk.





Key benefits of MoonPay's recurring buys

Recurring buys are processed through a user's MoonPay Balance, ensuring secure transactions with a 99% success rate and no MoonPay fees. Users have full control over their recurring buys, with the ability to customize purchase amounts starting at USD 20, choose from over 140 supported cryptocurrencies, and adjust their purchase schedules. The feature also allows users to cancel their recurring buys at any time, providing flexibility and convenience.

Additionally, users can create multiple recurring buys tailored to their specific needs, improving the customisation options available.

MoonPay’s recurring buys feature is unique in the crypto ecosystem, as the company is the first on- and off-ramp provider to offer this service. Beyond MoonPay’s platform, recurring buys are integrated with over 500 partner platforms, expanding the reach of this feature. Currently available in the UK and EU (excluding Germany), the feature will soon be rolled out to additional jurisdictions.





How recurring buys work

Fund your MoonPay balance: available for users in the UK and EU (excluding Germany), with plans for future expansion.

Select your crypto: choose from over 140 cryptocurrencies (subject to jurisdictional availability).

Choose the amount: start with as little as USD 20.Set your schedule: Pick from weekly, semi-monthly, monthly, or custom dates.

Manage your purchases: cancel or modify recurring buys at any time.

Enable notifications: receive real-time updates on your recurring buys.