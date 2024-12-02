Access to this capital allows MoonPay to prepare for an increased transaction volume and liquidity demands driven by the current surge in crypto market activity. This aims to ensure efficient service delivery to its growing customer base.











Capitalising on increased demand for crypto services

The recent surge in crypto demand demonstrated the importance of optimised infrastructure, and this revolving credit line from Galaxy provides MoonPay with the financial flexibility to meet the increased demand and continue delivering an efficient user experience.

Galaxy notes that the support it offers MoonPay reinforces its commitment to driving growth and delivering access within the digital asset ecosystem in a safe and compliant manner. Collaborations like these have the potential to continue expansion and help evolve the industry, according to the financial services and investment management firm.

This credit line from Galaxy comes at a time when MoonPay is in a position to capitalise on the expanding crypto market, expand its services and offerings, and grow in the digital economy and crypto payments industry. Both companies aim to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of their clients, while remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.





Latest news from MoonPay

In March 2025, The crypto payments provider acquired Iron to provide customers and partners with improved and secure stablecoin payments. The acquisition aimed to expand MoonPay’s enterprise offerings while providing businesses with the chance to accept stablecoin payments and leverage instant, low-cost, and borderless transactions.

In addition, with Iron’s APIs, companies can now move money in real-time, manage multi-currency treasuries, as well as generate new revenue streams by holding reserves in yield-bearing assets like US Treasury bills.