MoonPay partners NFT marketplace LooksRare

Through this partnership, LooksRare users will be able to buy and sell cryptocurrencies exclusively with MoonPay. LooksRare is a decentralized and community-first NFT marketplace on the Ethereum mainnet. The platform entered the spotlight in January 2022 when it managed to generate more than USD 1 billion in sales volume within a week of launching according to ffnews.com.

It managed to achieve this milestone partly by airdropping its native token LOOKS to any OpenSea user who had spent more than 3 ETH in the second half of 2021, and also by offering incentives to its users. LooksRare also stands out when compared to other marketplaces because its traders are rewarded with LOOKS and all the fees generated on the platform go towards staking rewards.

The partnership between MoonPay and LooksRare also includes the integration of MoonPay’s NFT Checkout solution, which allows users to buy NFTs with credit cards. NFT Checkout will become available for all primary and secondary sales on LooksRare. By being able to use their credit cards to purchase NFTs, LooksRare users will bypass the conventional requirement of acquiring crypto first. MoonPay users can also now buy LOOKS with credit cards or via bank transfers. The token is available for purchase directly on MoonPay or through one of its partner wallets.

What has MoonPay been up to lately?

In January 2023, US-based provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services BitPay has partnered crypto payments firm MoonPay to improve the former’s crypto offering. The partnership enabled BitPay users to access more than 60 of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies while leveraging the company’s marketplace with multiple rates and fast delivery to any owned wallet address. Users can also pay with their preferred payment method, including debit cards, credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay or local bank transfers.

In the same month, MoonPay has acquired Web3 creative agency Nightshift in order to help brands expand into crypto and collectable tokens. Following the acquisition, Nightshift rebranded as Otherlife but was able to keep its portfolio of brand customers such as Shopify, Adobe, and the Arsenal Football Club. In addition, the company is now able to work with some of MoonPay’s existing clients.

In December 2022, decentralized exchange Uniswap partnered Moonpay in order to allow users to purchase cryptocurrencies with credit and debit cards. Following this partnership, Uniswap users received the ability to purchase cryptocurrencies on the Uniswap Web App using debit cards, credit cards, and bank transfers. In the case of bank transfers, the functionality was available for certain US states, the UK, Brazil, and the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA).

In addition, the collaboration allowed Uniswap users to convert fiat to cryptocurrency on the Ethereum mainnet, Polygon, Optimism, and Artibrum in minutes.