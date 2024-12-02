MoonPay partners Blocto





The partnership offers access to the NFT marketplace for online role-playing game Chainmonsters, including the recent exclusive NFTs in its Genesis Drop on September 14, 2021.

MoonPay’s fiat on-and-off-ramp capabilities democratise blockchain access by enabling users to participate directly through traditional fiat payment methods. Through integration with MoonPay, users can use the fiat on-ramp to buy FUSD, Flow’s native token. This collaboration will ensure all gamers access Chainmonsters and can enter the marketplace using the Blocto wallet.