



The space comes as MoonPay's largest office to date in the US, with it being set to serve as a central hub for its expanding US workforce. Additionally, the move seeks to advance MoonPay's commitment to scale its reach in the country and follows a period of growth for the company. At the time of writing, the company employed 70 team members in the region, which represents approximately 20% of its global workforce. According to its data, the US is currently MoonPay's second-largest employee hub, exceeded by the UK, where the company opened its office in 2024.











MoonPay’s initiative to establish a new office in the US comes amid a period of growth for the US’s crypto sector, with regulatory clarity continuing to advance. The company intends to facilitate the development of a regulatory framework that supports improvement while safeguarding consumers. In addition to participating in the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) Crypto CEO Forum and joining other companies such as Tether, Ripple, Coinbase, Circle, and Crypto.com, representatives from MoonPay send a letter to Congress supporting amendments proposed by the Conference of State Bank Supervisors (CSBC) to the STABLE and GENIUS Acts. In the letter, MoonPay encouraged equal recognition of state-regulated stablecoin issuers while also warning against legislation that could hinder state-level companies and reduce competition.





The decision to open its new office in the US comes just a few weeks after MoonPay rolled out its Recurring Buys capability to users in the region, enabling automated repeat cryptocurrency purchases. After launching it in Europe in January 2025, the feature was set to allow users to schedule and automate crypto transactions via MoonPay Balance, a service facilitating instant, fee-free deposits.

Moreover, the company recently obtained PCI DSS 4.0 certification, underlining its compliance with PCI Level 1 and adherence to industry standards for securing payment data. The receipt of the certification highlighted MoonPay’s compliance with security requirements, including optimal data protection, continuous security monitoring, and a strong compliance framework.