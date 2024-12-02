MoonPay launches Recurring Buys for US crypto users

The feature, initially launched in Europe in January, enables users to schedule and automate crypto transactions through their MoonPay Balance, a service that facilitates instant, fee-free deposits for crypto purchases.

Automated purchases and investment strategy

The Recurring Buys feature supports over 60 cryptocurrencies and provides users with the ability to set up automated purchases at specified intervals. This approach aligns with the Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) investment strategy, where investors buy fixed amounts of an asset at regular intervals to mitigate the impact of market volatility.

Users have full control over their recurring transactions, with the option to customise multiple automated purchases across different tokens available on MoonPay’s platform. The feature also includes notifications to keep users informed about their transactions. While MoonPay does not charge fees for these automated purchases, standard network fees still apply.

The service is now accessible to US users, excluding residents of New York. Users can cancel automated purchases at any time. A representative from MoonPay stated that the expansion of this feature is aimed at providing users with a seamless way to manage their crypto investments without the need for manual transactions.





More information about MoonPay

MoonPay is a provider of crypto payment services, offering infrastructure to facilitate digital asset purchases across multiple regions. The company operates in over 180 countries and serves more than 30 million verified accounts.

In March 2025, MoonPay obtained PCI DSS 4.0 certification, confirming its compliance with PCI Level 1 and adherence to industry standards for securing payment data.

In addition to PCI DSS 4.0, MoonPay has previously secured several key certifications, including SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001, and ISO 27018. These certifications indicate compliance with established industry frameworks for data security and privacy.