Moonpay launches its app in more than 130 countries

The app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store following a soft launch that made it available to 15,000 people. According to MoonPay, 55% of app users have successfully transacted with three or more wallets, while 25% have transacted with eight or more wallets. This signalled a growing demand for a simplified multi-wallet management in-app experience.

Moonpay officials cited by nasdaq.com revealed some of the app’s main features and emphasised that it can help Bitcoin holders to see their transactions and pricing history while being able to top-up on the go. These features aim to support a more informed and active community. They also revealed the company’s plans to provide their customers with new ways to engage with cryptocurrencies and provide the foundation for partners and creators to support their adoption.

Other important developments from Moonpay

In February 2023, Moonpay partnered with NFT marketplace LooksRare in a bid to make it easier for users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. The collaboration enabled LooksRare users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies exclusively with Moonpay. LooksRare is a decentralized and community-first NFT marketplace on the Ethereum mainnet.

The partnership between MoonPay and LooksRare also included the integration of MoonPay’s NFT Checkout solution, which allows users to buy NFTs with credit cards. NFT Checkout became available for all primary and secondary sales on LooksRare. By being able to use their credit cards to purchase NFTs, LooksRare users were able to circumvent the conventional requirement of acquiring crypto first.

In January 2023, Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services BitPay collaborated with Moonpay to improve the former’s crypto offering. Through this partnership, BitPay users were able to access more than 60 of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies while leveraging the company’s marketplace with multiple rates and fast delivery to any owned wallet address. Users could also pay with their preferred payment method, whether we’re talking about debit cards, credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay or local bank transfers.

MoonPay officials cited by ffnews.com described the partnership with BitPay as a step in the right direction in their efforts to onboard the world to Web3. They also highlighted that the partnership will provide users with a variety of ways to buy cryptocurrencies with their preferred payment methods and at greater speeds.