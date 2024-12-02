MoonPay launches first credit card for NFTs

NFT Checkout allows brands, creators, and marketplaces to offer users a faster and simpler way to buy and sell NFTs using a credit card. And, since NFTs are classified as digital goods, the card approval rates are higher than standard crypto on-ramps, which could lead to up to three times more sales.

Before the launch of NFT Checkout, people who wanted to purchase NFTs first must buy cryptocurrencies and then exchange them for NFTs, resulting in a confusing and hard process, with low conversion rates. MoonPay’s new product allows customers to use their credit cards to directly purchase NFTs, eliminating the intermediary step of owning crypto first.

The plug-in solution works on any blockchain, including Ethereum and Polygon and delivers NFTs directly to an on-chain wallet address. Clients can use their credit cards, Google Pay, Apple Pay, SEPA, wire transfers, open banking, or other payment methods with fewer fees and easier verification processes to purchase NFTs.