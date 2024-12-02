



The PCI DSS 4.0 improves previous security protocols, addressing emerging cyber threats and strengthening overall payment security measures. Therefore, achieving PCI DSS 4.0 certification highlights MoonPay’s compliance with stringent security requirements, including:

Better data protection – strengthening encryption and security measures to safeguard payment transactions.

Continuous security monitoring – implementing ongoing assessments to detect and mitigate risks in real time.

Strong compliance framework – ensuring security controls remain effective over time, rather than focusing solely on initial compliance.













Unlike its predecessor, PCI DSS 3.2.1, which focused primarily on baseline security compliance, PCI DSS 4.0 evaluates security protocols dynamically, ensuring long-term resilience against evolving threats. The certification process assesses 12 core security requirements, including encryption standards, access controls, and incident response capabilities.





Technical advancements in PCI DSS 4.0

PCI DSS 4.0 introduces a more flexible approach to security, shifting from a rigid, prescriptive compliance model to a risk-based authentication framework. This change allows organisations to tailor security controls to their specific operational risks rather than following a one-size-fits-all checklist. The updated standard promotes continuous validation and adaptation of security measures, ensuring that compliance is not just a periodic assessment but an ongoing process that evolves alongside emerging threats. By enabling customised security controls, PCI DSS 4.0 provides greater scalability and resilience for fintech firms like MoonPay, which operate in a dynamic digital environment.

A key component of MoonPay’s security infrastructure under PCI DSS 4.0 is the integration of a zero-trust security framework. Zero-trust principles require continuous verification of users, devices, and network activity, reducing the risk of unauthorised access and potential data breaches. This approach ensures that sensitive payment data remains protected, even in cases of credential compromise. By implementing identity-based authentication, least-privilege access controls, and real-time anomaly detection, MoonPay strengthens its ability to safeguard transactions while meeting the evolving security expectations set forth by PCI DSS 4.0.





Building on previous certifications

In addition to PCI DSS 4.0, MoonPay has previously secured several key certifications, including SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001, and ISO 27018. These certifications indicate compliance with established industry frameworks for data security and privacy.

With this latest certification, MoonPay continues to align with global security standards within the payment ecosystem, supporting better data protection and risk mitigation efforts.