



The service aims to simplify transactions and improve user experience by integrating fiat payment capabilities directly with non-custodial wallets and exchanges.











Traditionally, fiat balances have been exclusive to centralised exchanges and major fintech platforms like Coinbase, Revolut, and Robinhood. MoonPay now extends this functionality to decentralized environments, allowing users to top up their MoonPay Balance and complete crypto purchases efficiently. This development eliminates common issues faced during decentralized crypto transactions, such as high fees, payment declines, and cumbersome processes.

Unlike traditional exchanges, MoonPay Balance allows users to hold and spend fiat balances directly through non-custodial wallets, improving user control and reducing reliance on intermediaries. The new solution integrates with a broad network of partners, addressing frequent pain points in decentralized transactions.





Key features of MoonPay Balance

Zero MoonPay fees: no MoonPay fees for top-ups, transactions, or withdrawals. Partner fees and network charges may still apply;

Instant payments: fast transaction processing with minimal wait times;

Higher approval rates: reduces instances of failed card payments or blocked bank transactions;

Wide accessibility: compatible with over 300 partner wallets and decentralized exchanges;

User control: better asset security through partnerships with non-custodial wallet providers, reducing risks associated with centralized platforms.





How MoonPay Balance works

KYC verification: users complete a secure KYC process;

Top up: users can fund their MoonPay Balance using preferred payment methods;

Buy crypto: instant purchases using MoonPay Balance;

Sell to balance: convert crypto back to fiat;

Withdraw funds: transfer funds back to a bank account or supported payment method.





Launch and expansion plans

MoonPay Balance is initially launching in the UK and EU (excluding Germany) and will expand to the US in the coming weeks. The platform integrates with MoonPay's extensive partner network, including early collaborators like Phantom, MetaMask, Uniswap, and Bitcoin.com, providing a consistent experience for users across the ecosystem.

MoonPay Balance currently supports SEPA, Faster Payments, and Open Banking. Plans for additional payment options, such as ACH, Wire, and RTP, are in development, aiming to further improve user convenience.With this launch, MoonPay aims to bridge the gap between fiat and crypto, offering a familiar and user-friendly experience tailored for the decentralized finance space.