MoonPay becomes member of Crypto Council for Innovation

The group focuses on engaging with policymakers, developing regulatory frameworks, and providing input on proposed legislation related to digital assets.

In the official announcement, the CCI President and Acting CEO noted the addition of MoonPay and Bitpanda, describing them as companies that contribute to expanding access to digital assets and blockchain technology.

CCI’s Role in shaping crypto policy

MoonPay officials emphasised the importance of regulatory clarity in the cryptocurrency sector, stating that effective policies should support innovation while ensuring consumer protection. They added that working with CCI and its members would help establish a framework that maximises the potential of blockchain technology.

CCI was established in 2021 by founding members Paradigm, Fidelity, Square, and Coinbase. The organization’s membership has since expanded to include companies such as Circle, a16z, PayPal, and the Solana Foundation.

Other developments from MoonPay

In February 2025, MoonPay launched Moonpay Balance in the US to allow users to deposit fiat funds to their accounts for zero-fee purchases. Fiat balances were traditionally limited to centralised exchanges and fintech platforms. Common issues during decentralised crypto transactions include high fees, payment declines, and complicated processes.

MoonPay aimed to tackle these issues by bringing fiat balances to the decentralised ecosystem, allowing users to top up their MoonPay Balance and complete crypto purchases efficiently.

In January 2025, MoonPay announced its acquisition of Helio, a crypto payment processor on the Solana network. MoonPay's acquisition of Helio upgraded its portfolio by integrating the latter’s technology, team, and ecosystem, fostering advancement in decentralised finance and trading infrastructure.

Last year, MoonPay announced that eligible US users could use Venmo as a payment method to fund their accounts. In essence, this update allowed Venmo’s 60 million active users to conduct transactions on the MoonPay platform using their Venmo balance, or through bank accounts, credit cards, and debit cards linked to Venmo. The integration was intended to provide a wider range of options for MoonPay customers by offering them the familiarity and ease of using Venmo for payments.