MoonPay and Mesh partner to streamline crypto transactions

MoonPay is currently the sole on-ramp provider offering this solution to its partners. This collaboration will allow users to purchase cryptocurrency using fiat currency and existing crypto from centralized exchanges such as Coinbase.

The partnership aims to facilitate easier entry points into cryptocurrency for users and enhance access to liquidity. MoonPay provides a variety of payment options, including debit and credit cards, bank transfers, PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and specialized local payment methods. With the new arrangement with Mesh, MoonPay adds digital asset deposits from over 300 leading platforms to its payment options.





The integration of Mesh's API infrastructure with MoonPay's fiat-to-crypto services offers a comprehensive solution for partners, encompassing buy, sell, swap, deposit, and transfer services. Mesh’s exchange connections include platforms like Coinbase, Kraken, and Binance. MoonPay will offer Mesh as an option for users to securely connect to their chosen centralized exchange through an embedded experience.

This partnership enhances the user experience by providing new ways to purchase cryptocurrency and supports the growth of the crypto economy. It also aims to make the process of entering the crypto market more accessible and seamless for new users.





About the companies

Mesh has raised over USD 40 million in funding, backed by investors such as Money Forward, Galaxy, Samsung Next, PayPal Ventures, and MoonPay Ventures. Notably, PayPal Ventures’ investment was made almost entirely in their native PYUSD stablecoin, transferred on-chain using Mesh's APIs.

MoonPay is a market leader in end-to-end solutions for accessing the crypto economy, serving over 20 million people across more than 180 countries. Mesh, founded in 2020, aims to build a connected and secure financial ecosystem, offering services such as deposits from exchanges and wallets, digital asset transfers, crypto payments, account aggregation, and trading within a unified platform.