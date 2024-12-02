MoonPay adds Venmo as payment option for US users

In essence, this update allows Venmo’s 60 million active users to conduct transactions on the MoonPay platform using their Venmo balance, or through bank accounts, credit cards, and debit cards linked to Venmo. The integration is intended to provide a wider range of options for MoonPay customers by offering them the familiarity and ease of using Venmo for payments.

This development follows a recent integration between PayPal and MoonPay, which also enabled users to fund their accounts via PayPal. The new Venmo option is gradually becoming available to MoonPay’s US-based users and partners, except in New York and Texas, where it will not be offered.

Other developments from MoonPay

In September 2024, Bitcoin.com announced a partnership with MoonPay to power the process of buying and selling crypto for its multiple global wallets. Following the announcement, MoonPay became the only payment provider that facilitated the process of buying and selling Bitcoin and other crypto on Bitcoin.com’s website and in its Mobile Wallet application.

The collaboration leveraged Bitcoin.com’s relationship with MoonPay, while also allowing users to buy and sell crypto around the globe using all major payment methods. This includes credit cards, debit cards, PayPal, and bank transfers via MoonPay. In addition, both financial institutions were expected to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

In July 2024, MoonPay entered into a partnership with Mesh to streamline the process of depositing and transferring cryptocurrency from exchanges. This collaboration allowed users to purchase cryptocurrency using fiat currency and existing crypto from centralised exchanges such as Coinbase.

The partnership aimed to facilitate easier entry points into cryptocurrency for users and enhance access to liquidity. MoonPay provides a variety of payment options, including debit and credit cards, bank transfers, PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and specialised local payment methods.