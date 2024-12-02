Monica Monaco joins Bitcoin Foundation team for political outreach in the EU

Monica Monaco, the founder and managing director of TRUST EU Affairs, has extensive experience in European affairs with relation to payment systems, consumer credit, ecommerce and financial education.

Monica Monaco previously worked for VISA Europe in the legal department as Senior Manager for EU Relations and Regulatory Affairs. There, she was responsible for relations with the European Commission, European Parliament and the European Council Working Group on Financial Services. She was also responsible for relations with other national regulators.

Jim Harper, Global Policy Counsel for the Bitcoin Foundation, states that plans are underway with regard to introducing the Foundation, educating policymakers about Bitcoin, and sharing Bitcoin’s achievements and potential in terms of financial inclusion with policymakers and public officials in the region.

