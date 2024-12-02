MoneyGram, Coinme to expand access to Bitcoin

The partnership, which is based on the global cross-border P2P payments and money transfers provider API-driven payments platform and Coinme’s proprietary cryptocurrency exchange, will bring Bitcoin to thousands of new point-of-sale locations in the US.

Moreover, companies have announced plans to expand to select international markets in the second half of 2021. The service will be available at select MoneyGram locations starting in the US in the coming weeks. Additional countries and cryptocurrencies will be made available shortly thereafter.