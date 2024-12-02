Moneycorp Americas becomes FX liquidity provider for Digital Asset Exchanges





This new vertical will help supply forex liquidity rails to Digital Asset Exchange providers around the world with competitive FX rates and better settlement times than traditional banks.

As a new industry, Digital Asset Exchanges have typically been underserved by traditional banks due to their limitation and regulatory challenges. By using Moneycorp’s FX liquidity and services, DAXs will experience better turnaround times and more accurate delivery.

Moneycorp Americas is a provider of global payments and currency risk management solutions.