Money2020: Blockchain to have great impact on financial services by 2020

According to a survey of 151 conference attendees conducted by Capital One, blockchain technology surpassed the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence, which garnered 17% and 9% of the vote, respectively. In total, 53% said that big data analytics and alternative payments would have the most impact by 2020.

Blockchain technology ranked favorably in a question on the future of financial security, with 17% of respondents indicating it will have the biggest impact on payments fraud prevention over the next three to five years.

Blockchain technology was edged out by biometrics (28%) and tokenization (27%), though it garnered more responses than EMV (14%) and facial recognition (12%).