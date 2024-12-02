Money transfer Tempo integrates into the Stellar blockchain

This collaboration will enable users to send global remittances from Europe through the Stellar e-wallet, online or by visiting Tempo locations. The money transfer is integrated via stellar with Coins.ph which allows customers to send funds to anyone in the Philippines by using their name and mobile phone number.

The recipient receives a notification on their mobile phone and a Coins.ph account is created for the recipient automatically. The client can then receive the funds out of their Coins.ph wallet, initiate a bank transfer, request home delivery as well as cash pickup throughout the Philippines.

Recently, the company has been working on the introduction of new products and transfer channels, particularly implementing its option to send money online from its website. This project will feature a significant geographical spread and wide range of opportunities for customers.