Monaco Visa prepaid cryptocurrency card launched

According to the company’s press release, the demand for the Monaco Visa prepaid cards has exceeded the company’s representative expectations with over 17,000 cards reserved, based on word of mouth alone. The card offers 0.75 percent cryptocurrency cashback on all transactions, and the company says it has “perfect” bank fees.

iOS and Android users in Singapore can download the Monaco app, select a Monaco Visa prepaid card from five available options, including the Monaco Visa Platinum prepaid cards, and complete the three-minute onboarding process to register for the waiting list.

With the app, users will be able to buy and exchange cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ethereum. Monaco Visa prepaid cards work anywhere Visa is accepted. All cryptocurrency exchanges to legal tender currency will be managed by Monaco before users transact on the Visa network.