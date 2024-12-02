Moeda banking-as-a-service relaunches digital token

The relaunch is part of a strategy to broaden the network’s core lending-and-financial-education activities beyond serving women entrepreneurs. Moeda is accepting direct donations of Bitcoin and fiat currency for MDA tokens with assistance from Bitcoin Suisse, a regulated cryptocurrency financial broker, asset manager and service provider based in Zug, Switzerland.

According to a company statement, 10 million MDA tokens are held by the Swiss company and will be allocated for pre-sales, advisors and bounties. The remainder will be held in the Moeda Foundation for later use. A maximum total of 20 million tokens will be issued between the pre-sales, private and public ICO phases.

A private contribution phase starts July 17, 2017 with a public phase running from July 28 to August 28. Moeda has pledged to the Brazilian Central Bank, Brazilian tax authorities and regulatory bodies that it will maintain a transparent and compliant digital banking venture that will regularly provide information about its seed projects and other operations in the country.