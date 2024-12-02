Mode rolls out payments and Bitcoin rewards with THG

Originally scheduled for roll-out over the course of 12 months starting from the end of Q3 2021, Mode’s integration into THG has been accelerated and Mode can be found on all THG brands at checkout. THG brands include Lookfantastic, Myprotein and The-Hut.com.

UK customers will be given the opportunity to build up a holding in Bitcoin through Mode’s cardless QR code-based payments method that allows shoppers to make instant payments and rewards them with Bitcoin Cashback, after purchase via the Mode app.

Mode has also launched a checkout feature for shoppers who do not have the app, which leverages Open Banking technology to allow them to also make seamless payments via their bank account, and earn instant Bitcoin Cashback at THG brands. THG shoppers checking out with Mode for the first time will receive 10% Bitcoin Cashback. Existing customers will receive 5% for new and repeat purchases.