Mode partners Heroes to offer salaries in Bitcoin

Mode’s payroll offering allows interested employees the option to invest in the crypto asset monthly, which means they can ride the monthly fluctuations in price and invest steadily in the popular digital asset. Heroes is looking to use Mode’s platform as an additional benefit for its employees.

Once employees make the decision to receive a portion of their salary in Bitcoin, they will receive their Bitcoin salary straight into their Mode wallet, which is a secure and FCA registered Bitcoin wallet.

Recent research of Bitcoin investors commissioned by Mode showed that 76% of UK respondents would be interested in an automated Bitcoin investment when receiving their salary, increasing to 81% of 25–34-year-olds.