Mode launches its Android app for Bitcoin trading

The new app, which offers the same core features as its existing iOS version, assists customers to sign up, make free and instant GBP bank transfers and Open Banking top ups in British pounds, and start buying Bitcoin. Thanks to Mode's popular Bitcoin Jar product, customers will also be able to get rewarded for holding their Bitcoin, according to the official press release.

Mode reports that January 2021 was a record-breaking month in terms of Bitcoin traded on Mode, with volumes growing by more than 130% compared to December 2020. Since August 2020, Mode's trading volumes have grown 110% month-on-month.