Moca Network, Spree Finance, and Bookit.com to launch AIR Shop

Moca Network has partnered with Spree Finance and Bookit.com to launch the AIR Shop loyalty platform in September 2025, allowing users to earn rewards from two million merchants.

The AIR Shop is a loyalty platform that allows its users to earn rewards through purchases from merchants in travel, entertainment, and premium retail sectors.

Moca Network’s AIR Kit will be integrated into the AIR Shop, allowing AIR users to verify their unified identity data to instantly access and upgrade their membership tiers to earn on-chain rewards worth up to 30% of the value of any purchases made at participating merchants. AIR Kit partners will also be able to use AIR Shop to offer real-world incentives to users of existing customer applications.

AIR Shop’s real-world deals and rewards will be provided by Bookit.com. This white-label travel and experience rewards platform aggregates over 2 million merchants offering industry rewards and exclusive experiences to customers and partners.

AIR Shop offers a loyalty point program called AIR SP, powered by Spree’s Stable-Points architecture. Unlike traditional loyalty points, which are often devalued and lack transparency, AIR SP will be transparently backed on-chain by USD-denominated stablecoins and distributed through AIR Shop.

Additionally, Bookit.com members can access value not just on hotels, cruises, and flights, but also on experiences and luxury products. Powered by Spree Finance's on-chain stable-point technology, users can earn rewards in Spree Points. This stablecoin-backed reward point is interoperable across 2 million brands and merchants on the Bookit.com platform.

By partnering together, the companies aim to launch a verifiable on-chain loyalty platform designed to bring users into the Web3 ecosystem, offering them loyalty points that retain real-world value, addressing the devaluation that affects traditional loyalty programs.