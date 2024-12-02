MobileCoin raises USD 66 mln





The round will be used to further develop MobileCoin’s products, including MOBot – a cryptocurrency chatbot payment system – the company’s merchant services buildout, and the rollout of its initial stablecoin. In addition, MobileCoin will continue to support its deployment on Signal (developed by adviser Moxie Marlinspike) in the UK.

Participants in the funding round include Alameda Research, Berggruen Holdings, BlockTower Capital, Coinbase Ventures, General Catalyst, Marc Benioff’s Time Ventures, and Vy Capital.