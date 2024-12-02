MIT sets up Bitcoin research centre for blockchain

Media Lab leaders hope that, by acting as a home for research and development, MIT can help the Bitcoin software project shed its chaotic past and emerge as a versatile technology platform.

If the idea works, Bitcoin’s underlying technology, the blockchain, has a chance to become a new digital system that makes transferring money or signing a contract.

The blockchain technology acts like a digital ledger. It records transactions from one party to another and verifies those transfers are valid when computers on the network solve a complex math problem that essentially unlocks the transaction. But rather than being held by a banker who might charge steep fees for that work, the blockchain’s ledger is viewable by anyone and spread across the entire network.