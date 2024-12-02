Miracle Cash&More opens physical cryptocurrency store in the Netherlands

Miracle C&M offers services that allow users to trade crypto on its website, via its mobile app, and in its growing network of brick and mortar stores located across Europe. The company is a virtual service provider registered by De Nederlandsche Bank under the umbrella of Miracle Technologies Group.

Users can now transact in six digital currencies, including Miracle C&M's proprietary Miracle Token. The fintech is developing technologies for digital finance, with a focus on security and risk mitigation. All transactions conducted through Miracle C&M are insured and secure against hacks and other digital threats. For this reason, the fintech has established partnerships with cybersecurity and insurance players, including Trulioo and Fireblocks.