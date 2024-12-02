Mintos launches Smart Cash in Spain

The launch aims to complement the loans, bonds, ETFs, and real estate that were already available on Mintos. In essence, the product aims to allow investors to place their funds into the BlackRock ICS Euro Liquidity Fund in a secure and low-risk way. The pooled funds in question are invested in top-rated, short-term securities such as bank deposits and government securities, which are historically associated with stable returns according to the company press release.

One of the most important aspects of Smart Cash is the convenience of same-day liquidity while still maintaining current market rates. When compared to traditional bank deposits, Smart Cash offers same-day access to funds without lock-in periods, withdrawal limitations, or penalties that are usually associated with term deposits.

Mintos Smart Cash is available for all levels of investors, as it has an entry point of just EUR 1. From a security point of view, those who invest in the money market fund benefit from AAA-rated security, which is the highest possible rating according to agencies such as S&P, Moody’s, and Fitch.

Mintos’ expansion efforts

Mintos Smart Cash is currently available to investors with tax residencies in Austria, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Norway, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company has plans to expand this list in the future.

In the company press release, officials from Mintos highlighted the product’s ability to offer a mix of security, flexibility, and returns, providing investors with an opportunity to diversify their portfolios and manage their cash. The also expressed their delight to introduce a BlackRock-managed fund, making it more accessible to retail investors using their platform.